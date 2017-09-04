Photo Credit: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

To what extent to we really have free will to make choices in our life? This is a question that is seriously important to think about as its answer has real ramifications in how we live our life. If you reflect on your own life, there are certain areas that clearly seem to be an effect of personal choice (what you ate for breakfast) and certain aspects of life that our clearly out of your control (if it will rain tomorrow), but life is complex and so is the interplay between our choices and divinely ordained destinies. So where do I really have free choice in important aspects of my life?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain greater clarity on this crucial life topic.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

SOUL TALK 03Sept2017 – PODCAST