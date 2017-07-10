Photo Credit: pixabay

Have you ever been to a class, read a book or had a conversation that left you feeling really inspired to make a change in your life? What happened afterwards? Did you feel like you were able to maintain that inspiration and achieve long lasting tangible results?

Inspiration seems easier to experience in a moment yet hard to maintain in the long run. Why is this the case and what can we do to achieve long term change.

Join Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn Tangible Tips To Maintain Inspiration in your day to day life.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at: soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

SOUL TALK 09July2017 – PODCAST