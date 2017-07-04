Photo Credit: pixabay

Conflict sometimes seems to be an inevitable part of human relationships. As much as we might like try to avoid or at least minimize conflict with others, I don’t know of anyone who can say that they have never experienced conflict. Often, we experience conflict with those who are nearest and dearest and are left with feelings of pain and distance.

Yet, conflict does not need to be something to avoid. With the right perspective, conflict can actually be a conduit to a deeper connection with another. Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn spiritual tools for turning conflict into connection.

