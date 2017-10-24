Photo Credit: pixabay

Why is it that as human beings we have such a hard time being accountable and taking responsibility for for our wrongs? It seems to be wired into our human nature that we like to ‘pass the buck of responsibility’ unto others. After all, Adam blamed Eve for his own wrong doing in the Garden of Eden and Eve blamed the snake. Yet, when we do take responsibility, we become greater, ultimately feel better about ourselves and often, improve our relationships. So what is it that stands in our way towards accountability?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to Take Accountability and Make Your Life Count!

Advertisement

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

Soul Talk 22Oct2017 – PODCAST