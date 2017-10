Photo Credit: pixabay

Why did G-d create the world? Why did G-d create mankind? Why did G-d create me?

These are 3 very fundamental questions whose answer may shock you, but is so fundamental to living a purposeful life.

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel where you will learn how understanding the purpose of creation will impact your life.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at: soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

SOUL TALK 15Oct2017 – PODCAST