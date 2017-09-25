Photo Credit: pixabay

Yom Kippur is The Holiest Day of the Year. How can we make the most of it? What exactly are we trying to accomplish through our fasting and lengthy prayers?

Yom Kippur is a day with tremendous potential for growth. Instead of trying to ‘get through the day,’ learn how to ‘grown through the day.’

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel on Soul Talk and learn how you can make the most of your Yom Kippur experience.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

SOUL TALK 24Sept2017 – PODCAST