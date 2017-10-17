Photo Credit: pixabay

Survival expert, Howard Lynett joins Tamar Yonah and tells her how to best prepare your home and family for an EMP attack, or even natural disasters or other emergencies. Get out a pen and paper and take notes on this one, as if you don’t prepare now, if something DOES happen in the future, it will already be too late!

It will be instant anarchy.

Just a few of the topics we cover on the program:

How does the average citizen plan for an emergency ?

What is a Faraday cage that is supposed to protect electronic devices against EMP attacks?

What should we put in it?

A BUG OUT BAG – what should we have in it?

PLUS MORE!

Tamar Yonah Oct162017 – PODCAST