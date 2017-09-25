Photo Credit: pixabay

With all the mud-slinging, insults and threats between two nuclear powers, will we be seeing a military strike? Tamar talks about a possible scenario that could be un-coded from the Torah.

Also, Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net talks about Rosh HaShana, and the important lesson of the Fast of TZOM GEDALIAH which is relevant to Jews today.

Afterwards, Tamar speaks with Ted Belman from www.Israpundit.org about a unique conference coming up that he believes is an alternative to the Two State Solution, entitled, the ‘Jordan Option: The Ultimate Alternate Solution’.

The Tamar Yonah Show 24Sept2017 – PODCAST