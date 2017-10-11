Photo Credit: pixabay

Tamar Yonah speaks with Doron Benbenisty, an anti-terror expert in Las Vegas that runs the CRI Counter Terrorism Training school critraining.com .

CRI trains military units and special forces, police and swat teams, corporations, airline companies, bodyguards, security forces and regular civilians like you and me. Benbenisty also gives seminars, and runs public speaking events about security, crime and counter terrorism. He weighs in on the recent shooting attack that took place in Las Vegas and gives his take on the possible reason why the shooter decided to take so many lives. He also gives expert advice on how to protect yourself in an attack, whether criminal or terror based. Check out his self-defense videos at: www.critactv.com

Also, Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net talks about the Sukkot Holiday and ‘What does the TENACH (Bible) predict for the future of Israel and the Jewish people?’.

The Tamar Yonah Show 08Oct2017 – PODCAST