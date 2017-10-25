Photo Credit: pixabay

Tamar did not show up for her last radio show, she had something MORE important to do. What was it?

She then talks about Re-incarnation & Emotional Clutter – She is joined by Rabbi Yirmiyahu Ullman, a teacher, author, and lecturer at Yeshivat Ohr Somayach. He also has a weekly ASK THE RABBI column at the Ohr Sameach website: https://ohr.edu/1077

We all learn: YOU CAN CHOOSE YOUR FRIENDS, BUT YOU CAN’T CHOOSE YOUR FAMILY. Why not?

Rabbi Ullman answers the question, does reincarnation have a source in Judaism, and why are we born into the families we are born into? This is a mystical and important show, that can help you heal your family wounds.

You can check out Rabbi Ullman’s fascinating website at: www.RabbiUllman.com

The Tamar Yonah Show 24Oct2017 – PODCAST