Tamar shares some very personal things on this program which she believes helped her personal growth in being a better person. Also, Rav Dror Moshe Cassouto from emunah.com/rav-dror-bio/ joins Tamar and shares his thoughts on how we can forge a better relationship with our Creator, through adding more love in our hearts, and lessening the paralyzing fear.

May we all be inscribed for a good and sweet year!

The Tamar Yonah Show 18Sept2017 – PODCAST