Photo Credit: pixabay

THEY SAY, -GOOD FENCES MAKE GOOD NEIGHBORS

BUT, Are fences enough …to make good neighbors?

Join Tamar Yonah as she speaks with Mudar Zahran, a Jordanian Arab and head of the Jordan Opposition Coalition. He shares his thoughts on the general region, the back-down of PM Netanyahu on the Temple Mount metal detectors & security cameras, and prayer on the Temple Mount.

The Tamar Yonah Show 07Aug2017 – PODCAST