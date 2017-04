Photo Credit: pixabay blended photos

Do Jewish sources predict a North Korean threat in the End of Days?

We’ll be taking a SPIRITUAL look and then a more factual GEO-POLITICAL look at the North Korean threat, with two different guests that will be joining me on the show.

1) Dov Bar Leib, END OF DAYS Blogger at www,YearsOfAwe.blogspot.co.il

2)Also, guest, Dr Mordechai ben-Menachem, author of the book, Muslim Winter. AN eye-opening show!

The Tamar Yonah Show 25April2017 – PODCAST