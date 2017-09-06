Photo Credit: pixabay

This is a NOT TO MISS SHOW.

Did we tell you that this is not to miss show?

Hear how a Hydrogen/EMP (ElectroMagnetic Pulse)bomb can cause WORLD-WIDE hardships and chaos. Learn about the death toll, the magnified ripple effects that will cause a global economic collapse, no communication for millions, no traveling to escape your area, and no medicines or food deliveries. Simply the crippling of society.

Advertisement

Yet…. How can this all be avoided? What has to be done with North Korea to keep them at bay and prevent nuclear war?

Dr. Mordechai Ben Menachem, a scientist who was written several reports on this topic, joins Tamar and answers the questions we all need to know.

Share this show widely!

The Tamar Yonah Show 05Sept2017 – PODCAST