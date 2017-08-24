Photo Credit: pixabay

Judaism teaches that the soul does not die when the physical body does. So where does the soul go upon leaving the body at death?

Are there really ghosts?

If there are ghosts, are there demons and dybbuks?

How do we get rid of and stay safe from wandering spirits?

What about the Rabbis who say there are no ghosts?

Lots of questions, and you’ll get lots of answers on this show with Rabbi Ariel Bar-Tzadok from www.KosherTorah.com

and check out his audio library here: www.koshertorah.com/freeaudiolessons.html

The Tamar Yonah Show 22Aug2017 – PODCAST