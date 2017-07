Photo Credit: pixabay

The Mmurderous Hamas in Gaza are holding Israeli citizens that are alive AND dead. What are some of the way that we can get them home? Tamar speaks with Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org and www.Shuva.net and I.Q. Al-Rassooli of al-rassooli.com , an Iraqi Arab who fights Islamic propaganda and exposes the dangers of Islam, as they state their cases!

The Tamar Yonah Show 09July2017 – PODCAST

