What is war like?

If the enemy values death over life, can your side win the war?

David Ramati is a retired military man and book author.

He fought in the VietNam war on two tours, and served 6 years in the United States Marine Corps. He later made aliyah to Israel and served for 25 years in the IDF.

Israel’s attempt to quell the terror coming from southern Lebanon into Israel in the 1970’s, sent Ramati to join in on the Litani Operation and Operation Peace of the Galilee where he was an assistant company commander. He also served in the Israeli Border Police. He was a security officer in Jewish towns bordering Arab enclaves and has a good understanding of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

David Ramati has written a few books on war and you can visit his website at:

www.DavidRamati.com

