The Ten Plagues?

In North America, hurricanes are overwhelming the South east, the West coast is on fire, and the central part of the USA are experiencing multiple small earthquakes.

Earth Wind Fire, Water —

What’s going on here?

Liat Ely who fled Miami to a town-house in Gainesville, joins us LIVE as she tells about their flight from southern Florida, who says she now has to flee yet again! Hear why.

Also, Jewish activist Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net talks aboutIsraeli politics.

And finally, hear about the amazing Jewish volunteers from New Jersey who flew to Houston to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, with Rabbi Ethan Katz, Regional Director of New Jersey’s NCSY. www.njncsy.com

The Tamar Yonah Show 10Sept2017 – PODCAST