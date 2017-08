Photo Credit: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com -Tamar Yonah

A surreal visit to an IDF air force base and the story behind it.

Also, Tamar interviews Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem on the surprising connection between North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, and the immense threat they pose to the USA, Israel, and the entire free world!

The Tamar Yonah Show 14Aug2017 – PODCAST