Photo Credit: pixabay

We’ve been fighting terror for so long. Why can’t there be an end to these attacks? What are our governments doing wrong? Or is there really no solution?

Tamar’s guests:

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net

and

Anti-terrorist and survival expert, Howard Linnet, author of the book, “Living With Terrorism: Survival Lessons from the Streets of Jerusalem”.

The Tamar Yonah Show 27Aug2017 – PODCAST