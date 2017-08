Photo Credit: pixabay

Tamar Yonah is sick and tired, and she’s going to SPEW on this show. From one news story to another that call connects in a chain, culminating in the Tisha B’Av day of Mourning. You may need ear plugs for this show, as Tamar is really mad!

Also, guest:

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org and www.Shuva.net

The Tamar Yonah Show 30July2017 – PODCAST