Six months ago, PM Netanyahu told Russia’s Putin about the possibility that Israel may need to attack Iranian targets, in order to stop any attempt by Iran to make a military holding in Syria which is deadly for Israel. PM Netanyahu hoped that Israel and Russia would be able to come to an understanding necessary to prevent confrontations between their two respective countries. But what will happen now, that there is an Iranian arms factory on Israel’s border which is manufacturing guided misses to use against Israel through their proxy, Hezbollah? And to make it worse, Russian has stationed it’s own S-400 batteries near this Iranian arms factory – reportedly to protect it.

Also, what about the newest tensions between North Korea and the United States? US President Trump promised ‘Fire and Fury’ if North Korea makes any move to attack. -Will this turn into a nuclear holocaust? If so, how can we stop or prevent this?

Guests:

Political annalist and commentator, Alexander Boot from www.AlexanderBoot.com

and

Dr. Mordechai Ben Menachem, Israeli commentator on mid-east and world issues.

The Tamar Yonah Show 04Sept2017 – PODCAST