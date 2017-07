Photo Credit: Tzippy Yarom

What is really going on inside Syria? How is Israel to deal with the deadly spillover from Syria’s civil war, into Israel? And who ARE these ‘rebels’ anyway?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Israeli Journalist on Foreign Affairs, Tzippy Yarom, from Mishpacha Magazine, about what’s really going on beyond Israel’s border with Syria.

Follow Tzippy on twitter: @zpyarom

The Tamar Yonah Show 03July2017 – PODCAST

