Everyone has a story.

What is ISRAEL’s story and why don’t we tell it? If we don’t tell OUR story, which holds the historical facts, then some ‘other’ story or narrative will overtake the true story, and that’s what will become ‘accepted’ as truth. On this show, Tamar Yonah dramatically explains – through our Jewish prayers, the importance of telling our story, and the consequences if we don’t!

See here for the ‘Shema Yisrael’ prayer: www.chabad.org/library/article_c…h/Translation.htm

Also, Tamar speaks with Dr. Martin Sherman, about his article ‘The Temple Mount: No longer in our hands?’ where he states,

“As a non-observant Jew I was always skeptical towards the claim of my more devout kin-folk that the Temple Mount was the key to the maintenance of Jewish sovereignty over Israel. I was wrong!”

Visit his website at: www.strategic-israel.org

Lastly, Jewish activist, Shifra Hoffman joins Tamar and talks about the charges leveled at PM Netanyahu and says that Bibi should be tried, -not for what he took, but for what he GAVE (i.s parts of the Land of Israel to our enemies). Do you agree or disagree? Visit her website at: www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org and www.Shuva.net This is a ‘not to miss’ show.