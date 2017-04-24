Photo Credit: Pexels/unsplash.com

What the blankety-blank? Tamar goes on a Holocaust Day rant driving in that the Jews did not go like sheep to the slaughter, and she tells you in no uncertain terms why!

Also, an interview with a tour guide at Yad V’shem who says one teacher who brought her class to learn about the holocaust didn’t want the guide to talk about the atrocities, but to instead to paint a more sunny picture of what happened. Can you believe this?

Afterwards, Daniel Braun from www.HolocaustSurvivorsProgram.org joins Tamar Yonah and shares with her some amazing stories from holocaust survivors. Braun also leads a team of volunteers who assist and make home-visits to Holocaust Survivors living in Israel today. Check out his website at: www.lechaimtolife.org

