Are we on the right track in life?

Rivka Levy from www.emunaroma.com joins Tamar and talks about the Jewish self-help program via the counting of the Omer. Check out her self-help article here.

Also, Tamar talks about the failure of the Western nations to bomb the German’s railroad tracks bringing 12,000 Jews a day to the death camps. She also shares an ‘Only in Israel’ story.

The Tamar Yonah Show 24April2017 – PODCAST