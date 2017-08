Photo Credit: pixabay

Tamar interivews Dr./Rabbi Mordechai Ben-Menachem on Monday’s solar eclipse. Is it an omen of things to come, or just a logical happenstance of nature and science? Hear what he has to say about it.

Also, an interesting book called, “150 Palestinian Tales” lets you connect the dots to the real truth about the Arab-Israeli conflict. Tamar interviews one of the authors of the book.

Advertisement

The Tamar Yonah Show 21Aug2017 – PODCAST