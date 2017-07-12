Photo Credit: pixabay

The world still hates the Jews. -Why?

For centuries, from the ancient cultures until modern day times, the Jews are still stepped on. Recently, the UNESCO declared that Hebron’s Old City is a Palestinian World Heritage site. REALLY?

…..and we Jews, ourselves, still don’t have our own act together, as how have we gone for two thousand years without the Temple? Why haven’t we rebuilt it? What must we do to merit it? David Wilder from eretz.org/ and Rabbi Yaron Reuven from www.beezrathashem.org/ come on the show and weigh in on the issues.

The Tamar Yonah Show 10July2017 – PODCAST