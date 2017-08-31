Photo Credit: pixabay

Why is Trump sending more troops to Afghanistan?

What’s the real reason and interest in Afghanistan?

Historical researcher, Prof. Francisco Gil-White shares his views and expounds on the (apparent?) U.S. Foreign Policy and its (supposed) war against Jihadism.

Dr. Francisco Gil-White is a professor at ITAM university in Mexico City.

His website: Historical and Investigative Research, was created to make important documentation available to the general public, because, he writes, the academic system is rife with politically biased censorship when it comes to examining the foreign policy of the United States and what is driving world politics, movements and agendas. Check out his website at: www.HIRhome.com H-I-R home for Historical and Investigative Research

Advertisement

The Tamar Yonah Show 29Aug2017 – PODCAST