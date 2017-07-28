Photo Credit: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

Terror attack after terror attack, and the world either ignores the news, or blames Israel. So what to do? Tamar reads an unbelievable news story of how terrorists are paid salaries by the Palestinian Authority. Also, read this accompanying article:

Helter-Skelter – Or Why it’s Okay to Kill a Jew

Also, Tamar interviews Aron Adler, a paramedic from Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, as he describes his experiences treating the injured police at the terror attack at Lion’s Gate and the Temple Mount which killed 2 Druze officers.

You too can volunteer or donate towards Magen David Adom through their website at: www.mdais.org/en/

The Tamar Yonah Show 24July2017 – PODCAST