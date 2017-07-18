Photo Credit: pixabay

An interview with a Jewish burial expert and a terror attack ‘cleaner-upper’.

Yisroel Stefansky is a blond, handsome, young Israeli man. He looks more like a television news anchorman than someone who prepares bodies for burial, and shows up at the scenes of terror attacks through the ZAKA organization to treat those injured, and to pick up human body parts after the victims have all been rushed to the hospital. But he is always doing CHESSED, or merciful acts for people.

Yisroel Stefansky is the Executive Director of the Israel Support Fund, at: Israel Support Fund .org

The Tamar Yonah Show 17July2017 – PODCAST