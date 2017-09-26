Photo Credit: pixabay

North Korea wants to attack the USA, and so the USA is threatening to attack North Korea.

Iran wants to see the demise of both the Big Satan (The USA) and the Little Satan (Israel) and they chant ‘Death to America, Death to Israel”.

Advertisement

Will all these threats lead to war? And what is the connection between North Korea and Iran? Political Commentator, Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, joins Tamar Yonah and gives his take on who needs to strike first!

The Tamar Yonah Show 25Sept2017 – PODCAST