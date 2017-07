Photo Credit: pixabay

Clashes between the so-called Palestinians and the Israeli forces – Israel’s fault. Riots – Israel’s fault, the massacre of three Israelis in their home during Shabbat dinner, yep you guessed it – Israel’s fault.

Three members of the Salomon family were massacred last Friday evening by a Palestinian terrorist, Gadi recaps the week that led up to the horrific attack.

