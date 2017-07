Photo Credit: pixabay

It’s called the Temple Mount.

It’s always been the Temple Mount. Not the Mosque Mount, the Temple Mount. The time is long past due that it becomes part of Israel once again! After the terror attack that emanated from the Temple Mount that murdered 2 Israeli Druze Border Police Officers Gadi explains why it needs to be governed by Israel once and for all!

The Danger Zone 17July2017 – PODCAST