The GOOD: Many thousands of Christians support Israel and their leaders choose Jerusalem as the venue for their annual conferences. Hear: What our President Ruven Rivlin told them.

The BAD: Some of the latest from The Israel Central Bureau of Statistics makes depressing and uncomfortable reading.

Plus: Strangers in our midst and the US misplaced conviction to achieve a peaceful settlement. President Trump should learn Einstein’s dictum about trying the same thing over and over again and expecting different results!

The UGLY: Part 2 of the inner workings of terrorism. An intellectual approach. Plus: An Ex-convict Minister rules over us, while new allegations hang over him.

Also: Walter highlights some shortcomings in Israel.

The Walter Bingham File 22Oct2017 – PODCAST