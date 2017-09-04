Photo Credit: pixabay

This: Is a programme you should not miss.

Hear: Directly from Chabad Lubavitch in Houston Tx about the situation and what they do to help.

Advertisement

Listen: To the Secretary General of the UN speaking with forked tongue and supporting Palestinian terror.

And: The latest German disgrace. It’s unbelievable

Plus: United States history treated like degenerate art. A twisted mentality.

Also: How Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts in Africa bear fruit. And lots more.

The Walter Bingham File 03Sept2017 – PODCAST