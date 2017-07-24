Photo Credit: pixabay

The Walter Bingham File -Another 9th of Av Calamity? – Is Circumcision Justified or Is It Committing Serious Bodily Harm?

Walter is taking a break this week.

But Because we are in preparation for Judaism’s most solemn day – The 9th day of the Hebrew month of Av, a date on which many calamities befell the Jewish people, you will hear a program first broadcast in 2012 at this particular time, about the threat of prohibiting circumcision in Germany.

The debate of this most important subject is an Israel Newstalk special, co-hosted by Jay Shapiro of the Jay Shapiro Show.

If Circumcision matters to you, then this program is a must and if not, it will clarify for you the reasons for it.

The Walter Bingham File 23July2017 – PODCAST