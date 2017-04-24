Photo Credit: Barbara Sofer

In this moving and inspiring episode, Rena Quint joins us live in studio to recount her tale of surviving the Holocaust, after being sent to the ghetto, then to Treblinka and finally to Bergen-Belson. She reveals details about her journey through the eyes of a young child transitioning from the comforts of a middle-class home in Poland to the unimaginable horrors of the concentration camps and eventually to Israel. Today, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she lives in Jerusalem and speaks around the world about survival and overcoming challenges of the past.