Photo Credit: Yekutiel (Mike) Ben Yaakov

On today’s show Josh speak to Yekutiel (Mike) Ben Yaakov head of the Israel Dog Unit. The organization trains anti-terror dogs, which are deployed in communities throughout Judea and Samaria in order to thwart terror attacks. Other dogs are trained as part of a search and rescue unit to help locate missing Israelis throughout the country. Ben Yaakov stresses that Israel needs to be more proactive by utilizing canines in order to stop the terrorists in their tracks hundreds of meters away, so that they never even get close to reaching their intended targets.