Photo Credit: Gedaliah Blum

On today’s show an interview with Gedaliah Blum, co-founder of the first ever Chamber of Commerce for Judea and Samaria. Hear how Blum and his team are enhancing local businesses and industry to allow residents of this area to thrive economically, while also sharing the beauty of Judea and Samaria to the world.

Also on the show, Josh discusses the situation in the Elazar, Gush Etzion neighborhood of Netiv Avot. The High Court is planning on demolishing 15 homes there this coming March, but is that ruling just? Does it make sense to tear down more Jewish homes? Josh explains.