The Israeli Men’s and Women’s flag football teams did their country proud – both winning silver medals respectively at the European Flag Football Championships over the weekend. The second place finishes give both squads an automatic birth at next year’s World Championships. Hear from Israel Football League Commissioner Betzalel Friedman on what this success means. Friedman then previews the upcoming Israel tackle football league season, with games to be held at the new Kraft Family Sports Complex in Jerusalem. Then we go to Copenhagen to speak to Steve Leibowitz, Founder and Chairman of American Football in Israel, who attended the tournament and is coming back to Israel with trophies in hand.