Israel Uncensored: Jerusalem Heritage House Inspires All Types of Jews
On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Rabbi Ben Packer Director of the Jerusalem Heritage House. The organization, based in the Old City, runs a hostel which serves as a home away from home for college students and lone soldiers. Not only does the Heritage House provide young adults with a place to stay, but it offers programming which allows them to take part in experiences throughout the country connecting them to their Jewish roots.

