Photo Credit: Ben Packer

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Rabbi Ben Packer Director of the Jerusalem Heritage House. The organization, based in the Old City, runs a hostel which serves as a home away from home for college students and lone soldiers. Not only does the Heritage House provide young adults with a place to stay, but it offers programming which allows them to take part in experiences throughout the country connecting them to their Jewish roots.