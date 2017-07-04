Photo Credit: Wikimedia

On today’s show Josh is joined by Barry Shaw Senior Associate for Public Diplomacy at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies to discuss how the Palestinian Authority is hosting FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) affiliated tournaments in Jerusalem named after some of the worst Jihadist terrorists ever. These events he says are brainwashing the next generation of Arab youth that they too can become “martyrs for Jihad,” with competitions named after them for the murder of Israelis. Shaw encourages the public to contact FIFA and demand they distance themselves from these sporting events and also says that Israel’s leaders namely PM Netanyahu, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat need to disallow these types of incitement-laced events from taking place in Israel’s capital.