Photo Credit: Ben Goldstein

Memphis Oleh and Gush Etzion resident Ben Goldstein has made a name for himself in recent weeks producing viral videos explaining the truth about Israel. But the videos are only a means towards a greater purpose – protecting Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, raising funds for gear to give to IDF soldiers, and much more. Listen to his exclusive interview with Josh Hasten to hear about how one volunteer can make a true difference for Israel and the Jewish People.