Photo Credit: Aaron Demsky

Prize winning Bar Ilan Professor Aaron Demsky is Israel’s premier researcher of Jewish names. He and Eve speak about his specialty, which is Biblical times, but he’s an expert on all periods and places in the Diaspora and the Land of Israel. ‘What’s in a Jewish Name?’ is the conference he organized this week at Hebrew University on the topic. What do our names say about us; our culture, our religiosity, our country, our gender, the language in which we communicate? How literate were the ancient Judeans? A fascinating interview with a brilliant man who will never really retire.