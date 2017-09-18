Photo Credit: Dr. Harold Rhode

Dr. Harold Rhode was working for the U.S. government in 2003 in post-Saddam Baghdad when the Jewish Archives were found; his intervention was crucial in their survival and eventual restoration in the U.S. Although the Jewish community in Iraq was ethnically cleansed long ago, there’s now a move to return the Archives as ‘Iraqi Heritage’. Listen in to a fascinating, wide ranging discussion with Eve Harow on opportunities missed, open miracles and options to be mulled.