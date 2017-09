Photo Credit: Commons Wikimedia

On the first show of 5778, Eve shares her thoughts about Judaism’s love of life and human-ity. (Thank you to Rabbi Saks.) She’s also in the middle of a course on Guiding with the Bible and refreshing her knowledge of how to best talk the Tanach talk and walk the Land of Israel walk.

Spoiler alert; she loves Israel. More than ever. Shana tova and G’mar Chatima Tova!