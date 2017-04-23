Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar Ilan University is one of Israel’s premier Arab experts- just ask the crew at Al Jazeera who interview him regularly. Here he speaks with Eve about his very original plan to solve the Israeli and Palestinian issue. Based on the natural Middle Eastern tribal and ethnic structure and not the foreign imposed nation-state paradigm, it entails giving independence to Gaza and the 7 main Arab cities in Judea and Samaria while applying Israeli law to the rest of the area. A potentially stable, successful Palestinian Emirates if they want to unite, with economic, social and religious freedom and without the dictatorial, corrupt and terror enabling Palestinian Authority who make everyone’s lives miserable. Details need to be worked on so if you’re interested in a plan that works with the culture of the Middle East and not the unnatural will of the West then this interview will give you what to think and act on.