Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons and Ken Spiro

Dr. Ken Spiro is a historian, lecturer, rabbi, author and lead tour guide for the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project, which Eve also guided last week. He shares his thoughts on Israel, the West, how events repeat themselves but also how this era is unique due to the overwhelming flow of information. Jews and Christians have much to do to make things right. Unless you want future generations to wonder why we didn’t see the writing on the wall.