Photo Credit: Pixabay

Larry Bossidy is a businessman, author and retired CEO of Honeywell who spent more than 30 years rising into executive power at General Electric. He also appears on CSNBC for quarterly interviews on business topics and plays a mean game of golf. Last week, though, he and his wife were touring Israel with Eve. Devout Catholics and their very Jewish guide. It was a visit that none of them will soon forget. Chodesh tov!